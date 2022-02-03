Pittsburgh Bridge Hoax

Anyways, pay attention to the witness and her excellent language skills! Especially when she claims she went down to see the bridge going down! She slipped up many times, but the slip about watching the bridge go down (before police) is some evidence on how they pulled this down. As far as the gas leak (which she explained in detail), they came out right after this story hit and stated there was NO GAS LEAK! No Whooshing sounds would have happened either! I’m sure slacker hubby gave her the small details on what to describe since he’s in the engineering/architect field. She stuck to the script language, but got hung up on the common sense details and possible timeline of the storyline.More Lies:Mirrored - Jeffersonian Girl