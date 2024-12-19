Digital Slavery and Playing with Fire: Money, Banking, and the Federal Reserve w/ Tom DiLorenzo

Sign up for Substack at https://SarahWestall.Substack.com

Thomas DiLorenzo, president of the Mises Institute, joins the program to discuss the issues with the Federal Reserve and how it has caused never ending problems for the United States. We also believes many states will secede before allow the government to track, trace and manage our daily lives. You can see the most recent documentary "Playing with Fire: Money, Banking, and the Federal Reserve" at https://www.youtube.com/user/misesmedia or learn more about the MIses Institute at https://Mises.org

