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Briefing by Russian Defense Ministry - 032922
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171 views • March 29, 2022
Briefing by the Russian Defence Ministry, March 29, 2022.
▫️The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue to conduct the special military operation.
▫️On the evening of March 28, high-precision air-launched cruise missiles destroyed a large fuel base near Klevan, Rovno region. Fuel supplies for Ukrainian military equipment were carried out from this base to the suburbs of Kiev.
💥Air defence means of the Russian Aerospace Forces shot down 3 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles overnight near Chernobaevka.
✈️💥During the night, 68 military facilities of Ukraine were hit by tactical aviation. Among them: 3 command posts, 4 anti-aircraft missile systems, including 3 Buk–M1 and 1 Osa, 1 radar station, 5 multiple rocket launchers, 2 ammunition depots, 3 fuel depots, and 19 areas of concentration of Ukrainian military equipment and strong points.
💥In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, 123 aircraft and 74 helicopters, 311 unmanned aerial vehicles, 1,738 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 181 multiple rocket launchers, 726 field artillery and mortars, as well as 1,592 units of special military vehicles have been destroyed.
▫️The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue to conduct the special military operation.
▫️On the evening of March 28, high-precision air-launched cruise missiles destroyed a large fuel base near Klevan, Rovno region. Fuel supplies for Ukrainian military equipment were carried out from this base to the suburbs of Kiev.
💥Air defence means of the Russian Aerospace Forces shot down 3 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles overnight near Chernobaevka.
✈️💥During the night, 68 military facilities of Ukraine were hit by tactical aviation. Among them: 3 command posts, 4 anti-aircraft missile systems, including 3 Buk–M1 and 1 Osa, 1 radar station, 5 multiple rocket launchers, 2 ammunition depots, 3 fuel depots, and 19 areas of concentration of Ukrainian military equipment and strong points.
💥In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, 123 aircraft and 74 helicopters, 311 unmanned aerial vehicles, 1,738 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 181 multiple rocket launchers, 726 field artillery and mortars, as well as 1,592 units of special military vehicles have been destroyed.
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