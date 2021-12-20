Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla Talks about Pill with Microchip that Sends Signal to the Outside

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"The FDA approved the first pill. It is basically a biological chip that is in the tablet and once you take the tablet and it enters into your stomach, it sends a signal that you took the tablet."
"It is fascinating what happens in this field."
Mirrored - Truth Videos 1984