🎪"Ballroom has Massive Underground Military Complex & has no fake windows"

🎪-"Ballroom has no fake windows"

Evil Daddy's ball room lair with underground military complex is coming along nicely, with real, not fake, bulletproof, drones and any other thing safe windows, but Daddy has no time, busy fighting wars and other things, but best Ballroom in the world.

🐻We didn't have to make any of this up. Thank you for your attention to this matter - and pay no attention to oil prices.

@DD Geopolitics