Break your fallow ground and be productive for Christ

The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on Sabbath, June 14, 2025.





As we are in the end times, as followers of Christ, as followers of The WAY, The TRUTH and The Life, we are witnessing nominal Christians, Christians in a name only, loosing their faith and fall into worldliness and even worse, into apostasy, ecumenism and atheism. This points to Isaiah 4:1.





They are counterfeit churches producing counterfeit Christians who, even though they think that they follow the Way, are in fact not. They follow the false, non biblical gospels, as we just spoke about, and follow non biblical doctrines of SUNday observance, xmas, easter, purgatory, lent, etc, none of which are commanded by God in the Bible.





What does fallow ground mean? Fallow ground refers to land that is left uncultivated to allow the soil to recover its fertility. From a biblical perspective, "fallow ground" represents a Christian who is unproductive or who is inactive, who is in need of renewal and repentance. This is the type of Christian who desperately needs to get right with God and fast and to abide in His holy written word, the Bible, make that the King James Bible.





Thus, to be a nominal Christian who is in “fallow ground”, it means that he is a lukewarm, idle, indifferent, inactive and unproductive Christian. He is a Christian in name only and sadly, there are many Christians who fall in this category of being in “fallow ground”.





They are worldly or are conformed to the ways of this world, which they cannot let go of, while God says that we must separate from the ways of this world in Romans 12:1-2 with its sins, lusts and temptations and become new creatures in Christ in 2 Corinthians 5:17.





Break up your idleness and laziness and seek Christ! We are to sow ourselves in righteousness and abide in the righteousness or sinless of Christ Who never sinned.





As per Christ’s words in John 5:17, we must work for Christ every day. As Christ says in John 5:17, But Jesus answered them, My Father worketh hitherto, and I work. This is not physical work that Christ is speaking about since we are commanded by God to rest on His 7th day Sabbath from all physical labor, from all physical work.





This kind of ‘work’ is spiritual in nature including preaching the gospel of the kingdom of God and His righteousness, His love, His truth, His righteousness, His mercy, His longsuffering and the forgiveness of sins.





Be zealous, faithful and obedient to Christ and His holy written word, and you shall not be found in fallow ground at the King’s return.





