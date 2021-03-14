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Ιωάννης Σακκάς, πρώην Εισαγγελέας: Με τα μνημόνια και τα lockdown επιβάλλουν τη νέα δικτατορία ...
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22 views • March 14, 2021
Ο πρώην εισαγγελέας Ιωάννης Σακκάς, καλεσμένος του Γεράσιμου Βραχιολίδη με θέματα συζήτησης μνημόνια, lockdown και συνταγματικότητα. Δείτε την πολύ ενδιαφέρουσα εκπομπή, ιδιαίτερα όμως από το 20ό λεπτό όπου ο πρώην Εισαγγελέας Ιωάννης Σακκάς είναι ... καταιγιστικός!
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