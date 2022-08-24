Quo Vadis





Aug 23, 2022 In this video we share Garabandal Visionary Conchita on the Warning and Great Miracle.





One of the seers from Garabandal in Spain who also attended a private audience with the Pope Paul VI, who said about the messages from Garabandal that "the most important thing is to publish these messages to the world as quickly as possible," the visionary Conchita shared the details of an important message she received from the Blessed Virgin Mary.





It is a message announcing an event that will affect the entire world, all people, and that no one will be able to avoid.





It will be so strong that some people will not survive it. It is about - warning!





"On January 1, 1965 Our Lady told me during an apparition that a warning would be given to the whole world before the miracle so that the world could be changed.





It will come directly from God and will be visible to the whole world.





No one can escape it.





We will feel it physically and internally.





"A warning is like a punishment, terrifying for the good and the bad.





It will be like the revelation of our sins.





We will see the consequences of the sins we have committed.





God will send a warning to cleanse us so that we can better appreciate the miracle by which He clearly proves His love for us.





The warning will bring the good closer to God and will warn the wicked that the end of time is coming.





It will be like fire.





It won't burn our body, but we will feel it in our conscience. It will bring the good closer to God and will warn the bad that the end of time is coming, which should not be confused with the end of the world.





Also, those are the last warnings.





No one can stop this from happening.





It is certain, although I do not know anything about the day or date.





Furthermore, the visionary says:





The warning will be like the revelation of our sins. We will see the consequences of the sins we have committed.





"The warning is something supernatural and will not be explained by science.





It will be seen and experienced by all people around the world and will be a direct work of God. It's going to be really great.





However, if people die from it, it will only be from the emotional shock of seeing it.





It will encourage us to think about the dead, that is, we would rather be dead than experience a warning.





The warning will be recognized and accepted by the world.





I think that those who do not despair will experience great good from this for their sanctification", warned Conchita from Garabandal, who added that this will happen at the moment when communism is re-established in the world.





She told me that God was going to perform a great Miracle and that there would be no doubt about the fact that it was a miracle.





It will come directly from God with no human intervention.





A day will come — and she told me the day, the month and the year so I know the exact date.





The Virgin said that everyone who would be there (in Garabandal) on that day would see it.





The sick who are there will be cured no matter what their disease or religion.





However, they have to be there.





On the day of the Miracle, did you say that those present would be converted?





The Virgin said that everyone present would believe.





They would see that this was coming directly from God. All sinners present would be converted.





She also said that you would be able to take pictures and televise it.





Also, from that moment on, there would be a permanent sign at the Pines that everyone would be able to see and touch but not feel.





I can't explain it.





On the day of the Miracle there will be an extraordinary sign not made by human hands?





Yes. this sign will remain until the end of time.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Crn2B3d-0ZY



