NY AG Letitia James Looks to Prohibit Trump From Doing Any Business in the State of NY
0 views
GalacticStorm
Published 2 months ago |
Former President Donald Trump posted a scorching reply to the fraud lawsuit filed against him and his children by “failed” New York Attorney General Letitia James.

The blistering response pointed out that James is busy fighting on behalf of massive banks instead of taking care of the violent crime plaguing New York City.

“Another Witch Hunt by a racist Attorney General, Letitia James, who failed in her run for Governor, getting almost zero support from the public, and now is doing poorly against Law & Order A.G. candidate, highly respected Michael Henry,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Trump continued, “I never thought this case would be brought – until I saw her really bad poll numbers. She is a fraud who campaigned on a ‘get Trump’ platform, despite the fact that the city is one of the crime and murder disasters of the world under her watch!”

Source

https://rumble.com/v1kynxf-ny-ag-letitia-james-looks-to-prohibit-trump-from-doing-any-business-in-the-.html


Keywords
donald j trumplaw suitletitia jamesny ag

