ATACMS FAIL ON CAMERA: Russia Destroys US Launchers In “Eye For Eye” Strike

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Russia said its air-defence forces shot down all four US-made ATACMS missiles fired by Ukraine at the Russian city of Voronezh, claiming the debris damaged civilian buildings but caused no casualties. Moscow said it then struck back with an Iskander-M missile, destroying two US-supplied MLRS launchers allegedly used in the attack and killing several Ukrainian personnel. The exchange came amid reports that the Trump administration is quietly working with Russia on a new 28-point peace framework for Ukraine, even as both sides signal that long-range strikes will continue.
Further Info:
Khodarenok: S-400’s Success Against ATACMS Becomes a Showcase for Russian Air Defense:
https://voennoedelo.com/en/posts/id5095-russian-s-400-downs-all-atacms-missiles-analyst-says
..........
Mirrored - Times Now World
-------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
Christ is KING!