ATACMS FAIL ON CAMERA: Russia Destroys US Launchers In “Eye For Eye” Strike
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10139 followers
359 views • 1 day ago

Russia said its air-defence forces shot down all four US-made ATACMS missiles fired by Ukraine at the Russian city of Voronezh, claiming the debris damaged civilian buildings but caused no casualties. Moscow said it then struck back with an Iskander-M missile, destroying two US-supplied MLRS launchers allegedly used in the attack and killing several Ukrainian personnel. The exchange came amid reports that the Trump administration is quietly working with Russia on a new 28-point peace framework for Ukraine, even as both sides signal that long-range strikes will continue.

Further Info:

Khodarenok: S-400’s Success Against ATACMS Becomes a Showcase for Russian Air Defense:

https://voennoedelo.com/en/posts/id5095-russian-s-400-downs-all-atacms-missiles-analyst-says

..........

Mirrored - Times Now World

-------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!

russianatovoronezhatacmsiskander-m
