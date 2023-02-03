EPISODE 305: GAIN OF DYSFUNCTION

Del Breaks Through With Dr. Drew; VRBPAC Committee Reveals FDA Lacks Data To Back “Flu-Shot” Fast-track COVID Vaccine Push; Ex-Eco Health Alliance Executive Exposes the Truth About Wuhan; Project Veritas, the Pfizer Whistleblower, and Directed Evolution?; Tennis Star Novak Djokovic A Champion for All in Australia, Named HighWire Hero of The Year
Guest: Andrew G. Huff, PhD
#AskDrDrew #DirectedEvolution #LiedSuddenly #Djokovic #HighWireHero #GainOfDysfunction
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.