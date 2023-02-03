EPISODE 305: GAIN OF DYSFUNCTION

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Del Breaks Through With Dr. Drew; VRBPAC Committee Reveals FDA Lacks Data To Back “Flu-Shot” Fast-track COVID Vaccine Push; Ex-Eco Health Alliance Executive Exposes the Truth About Wuhan; Project Veritas, the Pfizer Whistleblower, and Directed Evolution?; Tennis Star Novak Djokovic A Champion for All in Australia, Named HighWire Hero of The Year
Guest: Andrew G. Huff, PhD
#AskDrDrew #DirectedEvolution #LiedSuddenly #Djokovic #HighWireHero #GainOfDysfunction