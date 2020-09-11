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09/11/2001 THE DAY THE WORLD CHANGE 4 EVER-11/09/2001 Η ΜΕΡΑ ΠΟΥ Ο ΚΟΣΜΟΣ ΑΛΛΑΞΕ ΓΙΑ ΠΑΝΤΑ
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586 views • September 11, 2020
11/09/2020 ΓΙΑ ΝΑ ΕΝΕΡΓΟΠΟΙHΣEΤΕ ΤΟΥΣ ΥΠΟΤΙΤΛΟΥΣ ΠΗΓΑΙΝΕΤΕ ΡΥΘΜΙΣΕΙΣ ΚΛΙΚ ΥΠΟΤΙΤΛΟΙ ΑΓΓΛΙΚΑ, ΜΕΤΑ ΑΥΤΟΜΑΤΗ ΜΕΤΑΦΡΑΣΗ, ΕΠΙΛΟΓΗ ΕΛΛΗΝΙΚΑ
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kSVY97i_NtE
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8Ew1qiUr9JQ
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u2dHehOZsyk
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cT8L_7USoTI
AFP News Agency https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pCbkE8sG0c8
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7apq0KmQQvI
https://www.aetos-apokalypsis.com/2020/09/big-brother-smartphones.html
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kSVY97i_NtE
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8Ew1qiUr9JQ
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u2dHehOZsyk
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cT8L_7USoTI
AFP News Agency https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pCbkE8sG0c8
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7apq0KmQQvI
https://www.aetos-apokalypsis.com/2020/09/big-brother-smartphones.html
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