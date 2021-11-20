© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
NIGHT SHADOWS 11192021 -- Lots of This, Some of That. Kyle Not Guilty, Harris President, WW3 Close, La Palma Danger
Follow
4
Download MP3
Share
Report
1211 views • November 20, 2021
Thanks for listening and if you feel led to:
Become a NIGHT SHADOWS Member for just $9.95 per month:
http://nightshadows.valueaddon.com/users/subscribe/56049f9a-993c-45ab-8d26-6e16c0a8a241
MAKE A ONE TIME DONATION: CLICK below, then CLICK on GREEN BUTTON:
https://thelightgateblogger.com/index.php/donate-page/
Stewart Best P.O. Box 55 Downsville, WI 54735
NIGHT SHADOWS on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7pD4uhhCg9wVsMsve3vSgg
Larry Taylor P.O. Box 317 Talihina, OK. 74571-0317
The best way to stay in touch with us is to be on the email list: http://eepurl.com/bs1HBv
TONIGHT’S SHOW:
Right of self-defense affirmed as Kyle Rittenhouse acquitted on all five counts, attempts to destroy the right of self- defense upheld, 2nd Amendment attack by communists in Wisconsin defeated while FBI goes on a rampage, and affirms total corruption of entire agency. Meanwhile CDC approves boosters and soon mandates will be coming to jab everyone in the world, as no exemptions will be allowed. La Palma rages on, deep M5 quake and 100's of smaller ones - fear of major eruption grows. Mega storms flood parts of the world while severe droughts also destroy crops. Israeli events prove Daniel's 70th week closes in on the world. Biden undergoes operation, Harris become President for a day? Russia and China step up their war warnings as the world slips ever deeper into chaos and ruin and more...
Become a NIGHT SHADOWS Member for just $9.95 per month:
http://nightshadows.valueaddon.com/users/subscribe/56049f9a-993c-45ab-8d26-6e16c0a8a241
MAKE A ONE TIME DONATION: CLICK below, then CLICK on GREEN BUTTON:
https://thelightgateblogger.com/index.php/donate-page/
Stewart Best P.O. Box 55 Downsville, WI 54735
NIGHT SHADOWS on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7pD4uhhCg9wVsMsve3vSgg
Larry Taylor P.O. Box 317 Talihina, OK. 74571-0317
The best way to stay in touch with us is to be on the email list: http://eepurl.com/bs1HBv
TONIGHT’S SHOW:
Right of self-defense affirmed as Kyle Rittenhouse acquitted on all five counts, attempts to destroy the right of self- defense upheld, 2nd Amendment attack by communists in Wisconsin defeated while FBI goes on a rampage, and affirms total corruption of entire agency. Meanwhile CDC approves boosters and soon mandates will be coming to jab everyone in the world, as no exemptions will be allowed. La Palma rages on, deep M5 quake and 100's of smaller ones - fear of major eruption grows. Mega storms flood parts of the world while severe droughts also destroy crops. Israeli events prove Daniel's 70th week closes in on the world. Biden undergoes operation, Harris become President for a day? Russia and China step up their war warnings as the world slips ever deeper into chaos and ruin and more...
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.