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NIGHT SHADOWS 11192021 -- Lots of This, Some of That. Kyle Not Guilty, Harris President, WW3 Close, La Palma Danger
NIGHT SHADOWS
NIGHT SHADOWS
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1211 views • November 20, 2021
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TONIGHT’S SHOW:

Right of self-defense affirmed as Kyle Rittenhouse acquitted on all five counts, attempts to destroy the right of self- defense upheld, 2nd Amendment attack by communists in Wisconsin defeated while FBI goes on a rampage, and affirms total corruption of entire agency. Meanwhile CDC approves boosters and soon mandates will be coming to jab everyone in the world, as no exemptions will be allowed. La Palma rages on, deep M5 quake and 100's of smaller ones - fear of major eruption grows. Mega storms flood parts of the world while severe droughts also destroy crops. Israeli events prove Daniel's 70th week closes in on the world. Biden undergoes operation, Harris become President for a day? Russia and China step up their war warnings as the world slips ever deeper into chaos and ruin and more...
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