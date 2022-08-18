Moderrn Fingerprint, Genetic Panopticon Part 4

It no longer even matters if you’re among the tens of millions of people who have added their DNA to ancestry databases. DNA databases have grown so massive that they can be used to find you even if you’ve never shared your own DNA.

After all, a DNA print reveals everything about “who we are, where we come from, and who we will be.” It can also be used to predict the physical appearance of potential suspects.

It’s what police like to refer to a “modern fingerprint.”





