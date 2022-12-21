Here’s How Companies Are Cooperating to Enhance Marine Life

Here’s how oil rigs are contributing to the development of artificial reefs! 👇



In this video, Amber Sparks and Emily Callahan, co-founders of Blue Latitudes, a women-owned small business and marine environmental consulting firm that focuses on enhancing the traditional concept of ocean stewardship, explain how rig owners participate in the creation of artificial reefs in their area.



According to the co-founder duo, rig owners and operators are steadily becoming aware of what’s happening below their structure. 👀



They also add that they have teamed up with the owners and operators to DEVELOP a baseline understanding for the marine life that’s grown there.🤝



