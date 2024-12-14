© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Meus Outros Canais:
Linktree: https://linktr.ee/gab_figueiro
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/gabfigueiro
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCx2Q5RBUONYO5A7vYxVOZ2w
COS.TV: https://cos.tv/channel/33700942577575936
MGTOWTV: https://www.mgtow.tv/@gabfigueiro
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/d254x5zSWGQo/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Libertar_09:7
Chainflix: https://www.chainflix.net/channel/29870/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/gabfigueiro
Gan Jing World: https://www.ganjingworld.com/s/3gQe1ogXA6
Fruitlab: https://fruitlab.com/gabfigueiro
StoryFire: https://storyfire.com/user/axn4fb1lmv0sttb
Dailymotion: https://dailymotion.com/gab_figueiro
gleev: https://gleev.xyz/channel/62487
Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/gabfigueiro
Título Original: PlayStation (PS1) - "(e)NOS Lives" / U R Not e" Commercials (1995)
Publicado em YT, 27 de Dezembro de 2020
Créditos: Sony, TjsWorld2011
Publicação Original: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-OjBIhFOtgY
Descrição Original do Autor:
13 810 vues 27 déc. 2020
Note: I reuploaded this because there was another commercial from this era that I forgot to add in.
A compilation of the "(e)NOS Lives" / "U R Not e" commercials made for the North American launch of the original PlayStation in 1995. I never had a PS1, but I think it's an interesting console, and I've always thought these ads were really neat because of the general techy Y2K vibe they had going on, so I decided to put most of them in one video. I own nothing.
(17 U.S. Code § 107)