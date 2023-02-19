Missle Strike That Killed American Aid Worker.
Ukraine. The Explosion of The Bus Happened To Be Filmed By CNN Journalists, Who Reported on The Arrival Of Mercenaries In The City.
American Peter Reed was Killed As A Result Of The Attack.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.