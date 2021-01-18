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10,000 Austrian's Take To The Streets Vienna
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442 views • January 18, 2021
https://youtu.be/iyTrQbWpe_4
Holland, Italy, Poland, what's happened to the British standing up for freedom and rights. We used to lead now we are the sheep. Where are the younger people in those peaceful protests don't they realise its their future, stand up, take some responsibility.
Holland, Italy, Poland, what's happened to the British standing up for freedom and rights. We used to lead now we are the sheep. Where are the younger people in those peaceful protests don't they realise its their future, stand up, take some responsibility.
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