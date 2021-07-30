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22-YEAR OLD FRENCH MAN DIES 9 HOURS AFTER HIS COVID-19 VACCINATION, HIS FATHER IS FURIOUS
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140 views • July 30, 2021
Maxime just wanted to go to Greece with his girlfriend.
His father is enraged:
"You are criminals."
"This is unacceptable."
"Pfizer makes 11 billion in profit."
It seems like his father is in the know.
His father is enraged:
"You are criminals."
"This is unacceptable."
"Pfizer makes 11 billion in profit."
It seems like his father is in the know.
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