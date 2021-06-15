Note: I been following Tamara over a year on YT, suddenly she was gone, just found her again :)Tamara 'see' things we other people don't 'see' and she make great videos - follow her plz :)--Twitter: Tamara Desiree Magdalene - @HolySpiritGirl7I left the music industry and Hollywood to stand for Jesus Christ and fight for Truth. You can only kill me once. I will come back immortal.--Youtube #2 DescriptionWARNING: If you are too sensitive, this channel is not for you. I do not force my beliefs nor faith on anyone. However, this is my rock, not yours. If you find no value in my messages or take offense, nobody is making you stay here. Remember, you found me, not the other way around. If you can't come in peace, don't come at all. God bless.--Tamara Magdalene Lioness of THE Yeshua #2.3.82K subscribers - Joined May 15, 2021 - 304,020 views--3 latest videos:Tamara: Post Malone Turns Into the Devil [14.06.2021]4,335 views•Jun 14, 2021Tamara Magdalene Lioness of THE Yeshua 23.82K subscribersThe views and imagery in this video are for documentary and free discussion purposes only. You are entitled to draw your own conclusions as long as it does not violate and/or harm the community.--Tamara: Famous People Trying To Pretend They Are Not From Another Dimension [15.06.2021]4,626 views•Jun 15, 2021Tamara Magdalene Lioness of THE Yeshua 23.82K subscribersThe views and imagery in this video are for documentary and free discussion purposes only. You are entitled to draw your own conclusions as long as it does not violate and/or harm the community.--Tamara: The Clones of Alcatraz [15.06.2021]1,395 views•Premiered 4 hours ago [15.06.2021]Tamara Magdalene Lioness of THE Yeshua 23.82K subscribersThe views and imagery in this video are for documentary and free discussion purposes only. You are entitled to draw your own conclusions as long as it does not violate and/or harm the community.