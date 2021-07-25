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The Persecution of Canadian Physicians by Organized Medicine During the Pandemic
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55 views • July 25, 2021
In this group interview, four physicians from across Canada, along with a legal representative for their separate cases, tell their stories of persecution at the hands of their governing bodies. Their only crime - practicing evidence-based medicine by questioning the safety of their patients and the public during the pandemic. These physicians, and others like them, are the living embodiment of the medical mantras of "do no harm" and "informed consent".
[NOTE: The last twelve minutes of this video consist of an audio recording alone and has no video component.]
Keywords: Persecution, Pandemic, Canada, Doctors
Hashtags: #Persecution #Pandemic #Canada #Doctors
Source: The Canadian Business Daily
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GpViJcdJFkc&;t=36s
[NOTE: The last twelve minutes of this video consist of an audio recording alone and has no video component.]
Keywords: Persecution, Pandemic, Canada, Doctors
Hashtags: #Persecution #Pandemic #Canada #Doctors
Source: The Canadian Business Daily
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GpViJcdJFkc&;t=36s
Keywords
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