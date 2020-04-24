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TRUE Love: The Golden Rule
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20 views • April 24, 2020
What is "true love"? How does one show real, true, genuine love for someone?
Live out the sermon on the mount (it's where Jesus' most famous teachings are found!) and learn how to practice the Golden Rule. Through the teachings of Jesus, we can literally save a life (and maybe even a soul!). Doing so may become more of a reality after watching this video. Do unto others as you would have them do unto you is applied in a radically different and way than almost anybody does today.
Live out the sermon on the mount (it's where Jesus' most famous teachings are found!) and learn how to practice the Golden Rule. Through the teachings of Jesus, we can literally save a life (and maybe even a soul!). Doing so may become more of a reality after watching this video. Do unto others as you would have them do unto you is applied in a radically different and way than almost anybody does today.
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