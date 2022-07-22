CCP holds Chinese Civilians as Wartime Hostage

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https://gnews.org/post/pxbd6223
Miles Guo disclosed in a July 18 Gettr video that the tens of thousands of military facilities in Communist China are built in areas where Chinese civilians are densely populated, such as kindergartens, nursing homes, schools, hospitals, and the most central and busy places in the city centers