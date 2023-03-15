Chakras are Merkabah Portals to Multiverse & Beyond w/Dr. Susan Corso: Merkaba Chakras Podcast #110
17 views
Welcome to another podcast episode of Merkaba Chakras. I’m your host, Von Galt. Today, we talk about how we can use the chakras within our aura fields to manifest our next best experience in the highest version of reality with author, Dr. Susan Corso. Dr. Susan Corso, welcome to Merkaba Chakras!
For more information about Dr. Susan Corso’s offerings, please visit her website: https://susancorso.com/
Brain can access up to 11 dimensions of reality. Most people only see 3 dimensions of reality to engage with:
https://youtu.be/EoNjSGNDhAA
https://bit.ly/3mj7ixP
Eastern Energy Medicine Exercise to find the imbalanced chakras using dowsing rods:
· Point dowsing rods at the chakra, its imbalanced when it has big swings.
· Reference this page for indications on why it is imbalanced: https://merkabachakras.com/pages/chakras-auras
Rokfin gets exclusive 1st preview for a week, then it goes to these other VIDEO sites. PLEASE diversify where you get information by adding these free speech platforms.
https://rokfin.com/MerkabaChakras
https://rumble.com/c/c-889303
https://www.bitchute.com/merkabachakras/
https://odysee.com/@merkabachakras:4
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/merkabachakras
https://utreon.com/c/MerkabaChakras
https://www.youtube.com/merkabachakras
Listen to the AUDIO podcast here. The RSS goes out to 170 directories worldwide: https://anchor.fm/merkabachakras
To learn more about Von Galt metaphysical work: https://merkabachakras.com/
#susancorso, #8thchakra, #energyhealing, #chakras, #aurahealing, #egyptianenergyhealiung, #merkabah, #reincarnation, #prelifeplanning, #christconsciousness, #humanportals, #timelines, #parallelrealities, #mandelaeffects, #rapture, #arturianlyran, #pleiadian, #andromedan, #starseed, #tulku, #newearth
Keywords
aliensufomeditationspirituality5dconsciousnesstime traveletfrequenciesdimensionsbuddhismstarseedssymmetrymultiverse5th dimensionlemuriaparallel realitiesalien abductionsmandela effectsreality shiftspyramids megalithspre-life planninginterdimensionsusan corso
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos