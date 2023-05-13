Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Audycja radiowa 13.05.2Q23 Audycja nadawana jest w częstotliwości 432Hz
24 views
channel image
Delta musique
Published a day ago |

+++ODWIEDZINY POZAZIEMSKICH+++POST POZOROWANY KETO++++++MAGNESIUM+++

Badanie erytrocytów służy do określenia niedoboru magnezu 

Moje źródła : https://rnareset.com/pages/about-dr-carolyn-dean-md-nd

https://youtu.be/ImsM5amSJTk

www.coconutresearchcenter.org

https://www.goodreads.com/author/list/56137.Joseph_Mercola

https://www.kopp-verlag.de/a/magnesium https://www.kopp-verlag.de/a/fett-heilt-zucker-toetet

https://www.kopp-verlag.de/a/die-heilkraft-der-kokosnuss

https://www.kopp-verlag.de/Das-grosse-Detox-Buch.htm?websale8=kopp-verlag&pi=C5590248

https://www.kopp-verlag.de/a/muehelose-heilung-13

Sponsor moich audycji radiowych : https://harrisonconsoles.com/

https://harrisonconsoles-com.translate.goog/history/?_x_tr_sl=auto&_x_tr_tl=pl&_x_tr_hl=de&_x_tr_pto=wapp

Na naszych playlistach wspieramy tylko mało znanych artystów i zespoły. Tylko w ten sposób możemy osiągnąć uczciwą konkurencję.

Nasze playlisty :

Wizje/Visionen 2Q22 , 2Q23, 432Hz , Balcony Music TOP 50

https://open.spotify.com/playlist/60aINVeKNpJUjIdpqE0UA1?si=8e8ef81e8ca84476

https://open.spotify.com/playlist/2of2tx7i5RcrPpNLH0wIsn?si=e46440837eac49fc

https://open.spotify.com/playlist/3xbxxwyxAAj1CJYsLeA5qA?si=c5d52d7b92aa4475

https://open.spotify.com/playlist/11213aDZLFdhTdV5pVCGcL?si=e4b2f0ca9dbd45a5

https://www.gofundme.com/f/radio-wizjevisione?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1

Keywords
polskiaudycja radiowasong promotionartist promotionfree musician promotion

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket