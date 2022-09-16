Lib Meltdown

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Nightmare At The Border
* Dems are in a full-blown panic.
* DeSantis sends 50 migrants to Martha’s Vineyard.
* Media just discovered there’s a border crisis.
* [Bidan] has been flying and busing hundreds of thousands of migrants all over the country.
* Dems have selective outrage; don’t want the best for migrants; weigh deporting them.
* Sanctuary cities walk back invitations.
* Migrant busloads show up at VP’s home.
* Our border czar ignores the border.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 15 September 2022