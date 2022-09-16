Lib Meltdown

Create New Account
Nightmare At The Border

* Dems are in a full-blown panic.

* DeSantis sends 50 migrants to Martha’s Vineyard.

* Media just discovered there’s a border crisis.

* [Bidan] has been flying and busing hundreds of thousands of migrants all over the country.

* Dems have selective outrage; don’t want the best for migrants; weigh deporting them.

* Sanctuary cities walk back invitations.

* Migrant busloads show up at VP’s home.

* Our border czar ignores the border.


Jesse Watters Primetime | 15 September 2022

Keywords
