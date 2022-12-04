Create New Account
Cynthia Chung, Viviane Fischer - gaslighting: The psychology of shaping another reality
Hier geht's zum deutschen Stream:


https://odysee.com/@Corona-Ausschuss:3/Sitzung-133-Cynthia-Chung-Odysee-final:8

Guest:
Cynthia Chung - President and co-founder of the Rising Tide Foundation.

Content:
How the perceptions of individuals and the masses are being manipulated today and
in the recent past, including gaslighting and other tactics.

The role of MKULTRA and the Tavistock Institute (which, along with the CIA, has been researching the influence of LSD
on the mind and its control) in the emergence of the modern tools of manipulation.

Learn more about the committee:
https://corona-investigative-committee.com

Anonymous hints to the Corona Investigative Committee:
https://securewhistleblower.com

The Committees English Telegram channel:
https://t.me/CoronaInvestigativeCommittee

