Cynthia Chung, Viviane Fischer - gaslighting: The psychology of shaping another reality

Hier geht's zum deutschen Stream:
https://odysee.com/@Corona-Ausschuss:3/Sitzung-133-Cynthia-Chung-Odysee-final:8
Guest:
Cynthia Chung - President and co-founder of the Rising Tide Foundation.
Content:
How the perceptions of individuals and the masses are being manipulated today and
in the recent past, including gaslighting and other tactics.
The role of MKULTRA and the Tavistock Institute (which, along with the CIA, has been researching the influence of LSD
on the mind and its control) in the emergence of the modern tools of manipulation.
Learn more about the committee:
https://corona-investigative-committee.com
Anonymous hints to the Corona Investigative Committee:
https://securewhistleblower.com
The Committees English Telegram channel:
https://t.me/CoronaInvestigativeCommittee
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.