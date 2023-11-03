RUSSIAN ARMY POUNDS UKRAINIAN REAR

While the standoff on the Ukrainian frontlines continues, the warring sides do not stop attempts to launch strikes on each other’s rear areas. The Russian army retains a significant advantage in precision strike capabilities and is constantly destroying military infrastructure throughout Ukraine, including industrial facilities that meet the needs of the military.

On the night of November 3, Russian strikes hit targets in various regions across Ukraine. About 40 Geranium kamikaze drones, as well as various missiles, were reportedly deployed during the attack.

By tradition, explosions sounded in Starokonstantinov, Kharkiv, Krivoy Rog, Vinnitsa and Kropyvnytskyi. The authorities of the Lviv and Odessa regions confirmed damage to some critical infrastructure facilities during the night raids.

Explosions were heard in the Stryi and Yavoriv districts of the Lviv region, where important industrial enterprises are located. For example, the Ukrainian military actively uses the local car repair plant and the metal-plastic plant for its military needs.

In Kharkiv, Geranium drones hit a building where, according to preliminary reports, foreign mercenaries were accommodated.

In recent days, Russian forces have inflicted significant damage on military facilities throughout Ukraine. Russian drones hit targets in the Poltava region. They included the Kremenchug oil refinery, which supplied fuel to Ukrainian forces. This plant was attacked for the first time in a long time. In total, the facility was attacked four times in 2022. According to the Ukrainian authorities, the plant was heavily damaged and it had stopped working. However, the resumption of Russian strikes signals that the Ukrainian military is trying to restore its operations there.

Another target hit in recent days was the Mirgorod airfield, from which Storm Shadow cruise missile carriers are taking off to attack Russian territories.

In its turn, the Ukrainian military is accumulating foreign missiles to continue attempts to attack Crimea.

On November 1, seven Storm Shadow missiles that targeted the peninsula were shot down over the Kherson region. At the same time, Ukrainian forces tried to hit the city of Sevastopol with Neptune missiles. At least 5 missiles were destroyed by Russian fighters over the Black Sea.

In addition to military facilities in Sevastopol, one of the targets was reportedly the village of Strelkovoye in the north of the peninsula. One of the local buildings was reportedly hit during the attack. Russian sources report that casulities were avoided.

The operation ended with losses on the Ukrainian side. According to unofficial reports, during the attack, a Russian MiG-31BM fighter took off from the Belbek airfield in Sevastopol. It detected two tactical aircraft of the Ukrainian Air Force and hit them with guided missiles.

