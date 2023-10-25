🌿 Understanding Aerobic Vs Anaerobic Environments! 🌬️

✨ David Trood explains that In the world of bacteria, it's all about oxygen levels. ✨

Aerobic = Oxygen 💨 | Anaerobic = No Oxygen ❌

🎙️ https://bit.ly/42xPsv7

🌬️ compost thrives in aerobic conditions, while lactobacillus can adapt to both aerobic and anaerobic environments! 🦠

✨ Learn the secret to cultivating lactobacillus effectively. 💧