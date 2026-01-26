If This Was Not Recorded Nobody Would Believe It!

00:00–02:20 The carrier “disappearance” story, what the public actually sees, and why it’s a big deal 02:20–05:20 How carriers and strike groups operate, why they go “dark,” and what that signals in a crisis



05:20–08:10 Why “radar silence” won’t prevent detection in a real conflict, and what that implies strategically

08:10–11:10 Iran’s deterrence message: what “all-out war” means in practical regional terms

11:10–13:30 The nuclear ambiguity factor, escalation incentives, and why pressure hardens resolve 13:30–15:00 Psychological warfare narratives, unity, and the closing takeaway on brinkmanship

