If This Was Not Recorded Nobody Would Believe It!

00:00–02:20 The carrier “disappearance” story, what the public actually sees, and why it’s a big deal
02:20–05:20 How carriers and strike groups operate, why they go “dark,” and what that signals in a crisis
05:20–08:10 Why “radar silence” won’t prevent detection in a real conflict, and what that implies strategically
08:10–11:10 Iran’s deterrence message: what “all-out war” means in practical regional terms
11:10–13:30 The nuclear ambiguity factor, escalation incentives, and why pressure hardens resolve 13:30–15:00 Psychological warfare narratives, unity, and the closing takeaway on brinkmanship
