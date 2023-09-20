Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Watch a Temporary Deployment area of the AFU's 35th Marine Brigade Wiped Out
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
958 Subscribers
143 views
Published 19 hours ago

Watch a temporary deployment area of the AFU's 35th Marine Brigade wiped out

📍 Petropavlovka, DPR

▫️ A rocket attack was launched on the cluster of AFU manpower and hardware established by reconnaissance. The AFU manpower and hardware at the temporary deployment area were destroyed by the accurate hit.

Posted by the Russian Defense Ministry (MOD)

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket