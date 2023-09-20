Watch a temporary deployment area of the AFU's 35th Marine Brigade wiped out
📍 Petropavlovka, DPR
▫️ A rocket attack was launched on the cluster of AFU manpower and hardware established by reconnaissance. The AFU manpower and hardware at the temporary deployment area were destroyed by the accurate hit.
Posted by the Russian Defense Ministry (MOD)
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.