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The 5 Stages of Awakening
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80 views • May 15, 2021
The 5 Stages of Awakening
8 Minutes
https://www.ourgreatawakening.org/the-5-stages-of-awakening/
There are 5 stages of awakening and it’s important to understand how people naturally respond. The sooner we can get to a state of acceptance, the sooner we can communicate from a loving frequency and create real change.
These are all natural reactions and you must go through each stage in order to truly awaken.
It is also imperative to be kind to others and remember that they are each going through a different emotion as they take in this information. Its always best to meet them where they are and to be understanding of their emotions.
8 Minutes
https://www.ourgreatawakening.org/the-5-stages-of-awakening/
There are 5 stages of awakening and it’s important to understand how people naturally respond. The sooner we can get to a state of acceptance, the sooner we can communicate from a loving frequency and create real change.
These are all natural reactions and you must go through each stage in order to truly awaken.
It is also imperative to be kind to others and remember that they are each going through a different emotion as they take in this information. Its always best to meet them where they are and to be understanding of their emotions.
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