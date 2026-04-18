Iran remains strong despite US-Israeli attacks, US military spy chief admits - James Adams told the US House of Reps Armed Services subcommittee on intelligence & special operations

Iran remains strong despite US-Israeli attacks, US military spy chief admits

💬 “Tehran retains thousands of missiles and one-way attack UAVs capable of threatening US and partner forces throughout the region,” Lieutenant General James Adams told the US House of Representatives Armed Services subcommittee on intelligence and special operations.

Despite US President Donald Trump's claims of victory, Iran is still standing and remains strong despite US-Israeli attacks.

Here's a link to full speech, if you care to listen, found while making sure this was current, and this clip is from April 16th:

https://www.dia.mil/News-Features/DIA-in-the-News/#:~:text=U.S.%20HOUSE%20ARMED%20SERVICES%20COMMITTEE,Resourcing%20for%20Fiscal%20Year%202027.%E2%80%9D

