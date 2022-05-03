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GRAPHENE IN THE MILK..?
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1484 views • May 03, 2022
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(world orders review)
================
GRAPHENE IN THE MILK ? (Grafeno en la Leche ?) WHAT YOU SEE IS WHAT YOU GET !
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ivf59hAowmuw/ [SHARE]
================
"Microtubes of graphene in the milk? - grafeno en la leche?
DISCLAMER: This video is about what I have seen on a good drop of milk. The drop is put between 2 clean sheets of glass; at this point you look with a decent microscope. Those structures I see I will interpret them, according with what I know, or not of certain minerals and or metals. To me it is more interesting to know how did the cow got that, from the grass and how did the grass got it there and from where; what is the purpose with that, etc. The video is a document of what I found and it is not what I think about, what is important here. This video doesn't intend to manipulate your mind about this milk, or to discredit the company that produces or delivers it."
https://odysee.com/@Crystalphotography:c
https://odysee.com/@Crystalphotography:c/What-you-see-is-what-you-get:8
sourced via PCS Channel / sub @ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pcs/
================
'PATIENT ENGAGEMENT...' (THE GRAPHENE NANO) 'OBEY, CONSUME, Re:SET' !
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mU2TQCN6MQ1J/
SEVERANCE PACKAGE (PEAK-CAGE) #That Will Be Your GR6AT R6S6T
(tangentopolis) https://www.bitchute.com/video/48ZDqyQycB6Y/
WHY is GRAPHENE in VAXXINES? (Remastered Version)
(In That Moment) https://www.bitchute.com/video/dAy8bHzxm3sb/
#SELF-ASSEMBLY [PT. 01] GRAPHENE & PROGRAMMABLE MATTER
(In That Moment) https://www.bitchute.com/video/cKApWz5ZxEjd/
#SELF-ASSEMBLY [PT. 02] THE 'PIEZO' / 'PYRO' ELECTRIC EFFECT & 'ZETA POTENTIAL'
(In That Moment) https://www.bitchute.com/video/9HCZYe7wowO0/
COV19 INJECTION, NANO Networks, TESLAPHORESIS; EMF / 5G
(Dr. Pablo Campra, Corona 2 Inspect) https://www.bitchute.com/video/AkR1psinBF7d/
PFIZER COVID GRAPHENE, NANO-MICRO-TECH, SELF-ASSEMBLIES INJECT [SPECIAL REPORT]
(tangentopolis / Quinta Columna) https://www.bitchute.com/video/bhkhVwyssqLR/
GRAPHENE & MICRO-TECHNOLOGY Confirmed in ARGENTINA (Covid INJECTS)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/7RIzkkMrPl4G/
ANALYSIS of COVID VAX VIALS & REPORT from ARGENTINA
[La QuintaColumna] https://www.bitchute.com/video/FfSJFxaDHgiA/
GRAPHENE Oxide MICROTUBES seen under OPTICAL MICROSCOPY
(Dr. Marcelo Dignani) https://www.bitchute.com/video/EnCiTd78KT9b/
GRAPHENE MIND CONTROL NANO In All Covid Injects / UK Scientists CONFIRM
(Dr. Rob Verkerk) https://www.bitchute.com/video/9ZnPDF7XgMcn/
GRAPHENE (like) CRYSTALS In DENTISTRY LOCAL ANESTHETIC
(Argentina Libre) https://www.bitchute.com/video/9aUDYp6Bw7iv/
GRAPHENE Found In "VAXXED" & 'NON-VAXXED' (SA)
Destroying RED BLOOD CELLS & causing BLOOD CLOTS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/tHZhn6YsWfvk/
Australian WHISTLEBLOWER SCIENTISTS' #COV-ID INJECT
(More) EVIDENCE of NANO-TECH & GRAPHENE Oxide
https://www.bitchute.com/video/5Ax3LMk56LHm/
COVID INJECTION & BLOOD Findings [SELF-ASSEMBLY with PULSED RFs Suspected]
(Dr. Robert Young) https://www.bitchute.com/video/df9vGJZzy1sS/
AT A FLICK OF A (5G) SWITCH ! HUMAN BEHAVIOR & INJECTED GRAPHENE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/doDZfQoIGH1i/
BUT... I'VE HAD THE VIRUS! vs. 4G / 5G / GRAPHENE
(Dr. Ricardo Delgado) https://www.bitchute.com/video/wcoVwAPEzb2m/
GRAPHENE Poisoning, 5G & YOU (Or Was It The COVID BAT SOUP FLU ?)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XPEwXLBUaySe/
Covid GRAPHENE QUANTUM DOTS Can PENETRATE the CELL BARRIER & AFFECT DNA
(El Mundo Desconocido) https://www.bitchute.com/video/zDmgR4uGriUy/
================
Shared from and subscribe to:
tangentopolis (world orders review)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZMv79MtHJ9al/
(world orders review)
================
GRAPHENE IN THE MILK ? (Grafeno en la Leche ?) WHAT YOU SEE IS WHAT YOU GET !
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ivf59hAowmuw/ [SHARE]
================
"Microtubes of graphene in the milk? - grafeno en la leche?
DISCLAMER: This video is about what I have seen on a good drop of milk. The drop is put between 2 clean sheets of glass; at this point you look with a decent microscope. Those structures I see I will interpret them, according with what I know, or not of certain minerals and or metals. To me it is more interesting to know how did the cow got that, from the grass and how did the grass got it there and from where; what is the purpose with that, etc. The video is a document of what I found and it is not what I think about, what is important here. This video doesn't intend to manipulate your mind about this milk, or to discredit the company that produces or delivers it."
https://odysee.com/@Crystalphotography:c
https://odysee.com/@Crystalphotography:c/What-you-see-is-what-you-get:8
sourced via PCS Channel / sub @ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pcs/
================
'PATIENT ENGAGEMENT...' (THE GRAPHENE NANO) 'OBEY, CONSUME, Re:SET' !
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mU2TQCN6MQ1J/
SEVERANCE PACKAGE (PEAK-CAGE) #That Will Be Your GR6AT R6S6T
(tangentopolis) https://www.bitchute.com/video/48ZDqyQycB6Y/
WHY is GRAPHENE in VAXXINES? (Remastered Version)
(In That Moment) https://www.bitchute.com/video/dAy8bHzxm3sb/
#SELF-ASSEMBLY [PT. 01] GRAPHENE & PROGRAMMABLE MATTER
(In That Moment) https://www.bitchute.com/video/cKApWz5ZxEjd/
#SELF-ASSEMBLY [PT. 02] THE 'PIEZO' / 'PYRO' ELECTRIC EFFECT & 'ZETA POTENTIAL'
(In That Moment) https://www.bitchute.com/video/9HCZYe7wowO0/
COV19 INJECTION, NANO Networks, TESLAPHORESIS; EMF / 5G
(Dr. Pablo Campra, Corona 2 Inspect) https://www.bitchute.com/video/AkR1psinBF7d/
PFIZER COVID GRAPHENE, NANO-MICRO-TECH, SELF-ASSEMBLIES INJECT [SPECIAL REPORT]
(tangentopolis / Quinta Columna) https://www.bitchute.com/video/bhkhVwyssqLR/
GRAPHENE & MICRO-TECHNOLOGY Confirmed in ARGENTINA (Covid INJECTS)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/7RIzkkMrPl4G/
ANALYSIS of COVID VAX VIALS & REPORT from ARGENTINA
[La QuintaColumna] https://www.bitchute.com/video/FfSJFxaDHgiA/
GRAPHENE Oxide MICROTUBES seen under OPTICAL MICROSCOPY
(Dr. Marcelo Dignani) https://www.bitchute.com/video/EnCiTd78KT9b/
GRAPHENE MIND CONTROL NANO In All Covid Injects / UK Scientists CONFIRM
(Dr. Rob Verkerk) https://www.bitchute.com/video/9ZnPDF7XgMcn/
GRAPHENE (like) CRYSTALS In DENTISTRY LOCAL ANESTHETIC
(Argentina Libre) https://www.bitchute.com/video/9aUDYp6Bw7iv/
GRAPHENE Found In "VAXXED" & 'NON-VAXXED' (SA)
Destroying RED BLOOD CELLS & causing BLOOD CLOTS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/tHZhn6YsWfvk/
Australian WHISTLEBLOWER SCIENTISTS' #COV-ID INJECT
(More) EVIDENCE of NANO-TECH & GRAPHENE Oxide
https://www.bitchute.com/video/5Ax3LMk56LHm/
COVID INJECTION & BLOOD Findings [SELF-ASSEMBLY with PULSED RFs Suspected]
(Dr. Robert Young) https://www.bitchute.com/video/df9vGJZzy1sS/
AT A FLICK OF A (5G) SWITCH ! HUMAN BEHAVIOR & INJECTED GRAPHENE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/doDZfQoIGH1i/
BUT... I'VE HAD THE VIRUS! vs. 4G / 5G / GRAPHENE
(Dr. Ricardo Delgado) https://www.bitchute.com/video/wcoVwAPEzb2m/
GRAPHENE Poisoning, 5G & YOU (Or Was It The COVID BAT SOUP FLU ?)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XPEwXLBUaySe/
Covid GRAPHENE QUANTUM DOTS Can PENETRATE the CELL BARRIER & AFFECT DNA
(El Mundo Desconocido) https://www.bitchute.com/video/zDmgR4uGriUy/
================
Shared from and subscribe to:
tangentopolis (world orders review)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZMv79MtHJ9al/
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