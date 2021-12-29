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Why Pharma is Pushing the Vax for Children
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528 views • December 29, 2021
Robert F Kennedy Jr. talks about why the push for children to get the covid vaccine when there is no evidence they spread it or that it affects children without a lot of pre-existing medical conditions. If pharma can get the covid vaccine on the childhood vaccine schedule, then they are immune for all liability, period, under the PREP act. Without it being on the childhood vaccine schedule, once the vaccine is no longer under emergency use authorization, they would be liable for injuries
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