The Beauty of Naturopathy? Secret #5 to Become a Healer

Naturopathy is beautiful. Naturopathy is the integration of multiple types of natural healing methods into one healing protocol. The sum of the whole is greater than each part. Naturopathy includes, but is not limited to, the following natural healing methods: Diet & Nutrition Fasting Nutritional Supplements Herbal Medicine Homeopathy Aromatherapy (Essential Oils) Traditional Chinese Medicine: Acupuncture & Acupressure Hydrotherapy Natural Hormone Therapy Bodywork Exercise Stress Reduction Cleansing & Detoxification A nutritionist may practice the healing method of giving the body the types of foods it needs, however that is usually just one part of the puzzle. Sometimes diet alone is insufficient. Sometimes our bodies need much more of a boost. Sometimes we also have to detox, destress, get extra support from supplements, etc. Massage, hydrotherapy, and bodywork are also helpful tools that can be used on the path to healing. The combination of these wonderful healing methods is naturopathy. A holistic practitioner does not need to be a master of all these modalities. But he or she should be aware of them so that he can use then and teach his students how to use them when necessary. A gardener does not need to be a master of botany in order to grow a bountiful harvest. But he does need to understand very basic things that every plant needs, various techniques to help plants that are in despair, and he needs to have good resources to turn to when he needs more information. This is the approach we take at Arukah.com. This is why our training and certification is affordable but at the same time powerfully effective. These naturopathic methods are safe and effective. Yet despite their simplicity, they are still unknown to the large majority of medical workers. This is purposeful, because if we knew, we could heal ourselves. If we could heal ourselves, we wouldn’t need the modern medical system. That would mean billions in lost profits for Big Pharma. If we could use natural holistic methods, that can’t be patented, who would benefit? The teachers of holistic healing, the farmers who raise the food, the gardeners who grow the food, and the craftsman who create the tinctures and salves, etc. Ours would be an economy of service - instead of an economy of corporate monopolies without conscience or ethics, whose only purpose to exist is for the profit of their shareholders. “The doctor of the future will give no medicine but will interest his patients in the care of the human frame, in diet and in the cause and prevention of disease.” -Thomas Edison Our future is bright. Our present can be very bright as well. As a wise Jew once said, in order for evil to prosper, good men must keep silent. It’s time to break the silence. We don’t need Big Pharma-trained doctors who push drugs with dangerous side effects. The modern medical system is becoming more draconian as time passes by. We have always had everything we need for our health and healing, since the beginning of Creation. We just need healers who know the art of holistic health and healing to teach it to others. “The greatest medicine of all is teaching people how not to need it...Everyone has a doctor in him or her; we just have to help it in its work.” - Hippocrates, The Father of Medicine Become a true holistic healer. Watch our virtual open house and apply for certification today at: https://arukah.com/virtual You deserve it. Your loved ones deserve it. Your community needs you. ​May the Creator continually grant you and your loved ones complete, holistic health & healing of mind, body, and spirit. May He use YOU to become an instrument of that health and healing. Sincerely, Mayim Vega Naturopathic Herbalist & Holistic Life Coach Founder of Arukah.com - The Holistic Life AcademyShow less



