© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Plandemic Wipes Out Flu Worldwide, They Think You're An Idiot - Florida Wide Open
Follow
0
Share
Report
50 views • May 04, 2021
Protect & Secure Your Paper Money With Gold & Silver - https://aimlessnews.com/Goldco
Teach Your Children To Read Quickly With Reading Head Start - https://aimlessnews.com/ReadingHeadStart
Earn Bitcoin For Browsing The Internet - https://aimlessnews.com/CryptoTab
Bookmark My Website In Case I Get Banned - https://aimlessnews.com
Join My Mailing List So You Can Find Me - https://aimlessnews.com/JoinMyList
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Sources used in video:
Fake Pandemic, Fake Tests - https://twitter.com/roccogalatilaw/status/1388227807994683393/
Florida completely open - https://www.theepochtimes.com/mkt_breakingnews/florida-gov-desantis-signs-bill-banning-vaccine-passports-suspends-local-covid-19-emergency-orders_3800683.html?utm_source=newsnoe&;utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=breaking-2021-05-03-2&mktids=e69c15d6561a825d295422948a7d7608&est=CKhD7GXvci1wGrdwdrVQt1mYKqk2l7Sxz03bvsu7%2FZkH1IGGAMFIplasxEDYI%2Fc%3D
Banning books - https://www.blacklistednews.com/article/79816/usa-today-browsing-books-can-lead-to-extremist-rabbit.html
Flu has unbelievebly disappeared worldwide - https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/flu-has-disappeared-worldwide-during-the-covid-pandemic/
Potatohead throws ventilators in the dump - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XPw19AGleDI
China wants to run the internet - https://www.theepochtimes.com/mkt_breakingnews/chinese-leader-xi-jinping-lays-out-plan-to-control-the-global-internet-leaked-documents_3791944.html?utm_source=newsnoe&;utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=breaking-2021-05-02-3&mktids=a48244275690ab229999289f3e008a22&est=KykRKISsUNj%2FM%2BstkjNYguK90SS4ijrcqjy8CUxvvxh%2F79WgwA%2BAWMz4Zs%2FDLUc%3D
MSM hypocrisy - https://twitter.com/KyleKashuv/status/1388611252621021185
Harris to lead space council - https://theconservativeopinion.com/kamala-harris-assigned-new-leadership-role-says-i-am-honored-to-lead-our-national-space-council/
1950s common sense with asian flu - https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/niall-ferguson-how-ikes-1950s-america-beat-asian-flu-science-common-sense
The Last President - https://twitter.com/Littleb29872980/status/1388820468908560384
Link to PDF Book - https://ia800806.us.archive.org/22/items/TheLastPresident-Lockwood/The%20Last%20President%20-%20Ingersoll%20Lockwood%200878892.pdf
Mess with the bull, get the horns - https://www.liveleak.com/view?t=986rL_1619940909
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1389076577560891393
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
Teach Your Children To Read Quickly With Reading Head Start - https://aimlessnews.com/ReadingHeadStart
Earn Bitcoin For Browsing The Internet - https://aimlessnews.com/CryptoTab
Bookmark My Website In Case I Get Banned - https://aimlessnews.com
Join My Mailing List So You Can Find Me - https://aimlessnews.com/JoinMyList
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Sources used in video:
Fake Pandemic, Fake Tests - https://twitter.com/roccogalatilaw/status/1388227807994683393/
Florida completely open - https://www.theepochtimes.com/mkt_breakingnews/florida-gov-desantis-signs-bill-banning-vaccine-passports-suspends-local-covid-19-emergency-orders_3800683.html?utm_source=newsnoe&;utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=breaking-2021-05-03-2&mktids=e69c15d6561a825d295422948a7d7608&est=CKhD7GXvci1wGrdwdrVQt1mYKqk2l7Sxz03bvsu7%2FZkH1IGGAMFIplasxEDYI%2Fc%3D
Banning books - https://www.blacklistednews.com/article/79816/usa-today-browsing-books-can-lead-to-extremist-rabbit.html
Flu has unbelievebly disappeared worldwide - https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/flu-has-disappeared-worldwide-during-the-covid-pandemic/
Potatohead throws ventilators in the dump - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XPw19AGleDI
China wants to run the internet - https://www.theepochtimes.com/mkt_breakingnews/chinese-leader-xi-jinping-lays-out-plan-to-control-the-global-internet-leaked-documents_3791944.html?utm_source=newsnoe&;utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=breaking-2021-05-02-3&mktids=a48244275690ab229999289f3e008a22&est=KykRKISsUNj%2FM%2BstkjNYguK90SS4ijrcqjy8CUxvvxh%2F79WgwA%2BAWMz4Zs%2FDLUc%3D
MSM hypocrisy - https://twitter.com/KyleKashuv/status/1388611252621021185
Harris to lead space council - https://theconservativeopinion.com/kamala-harris-assigned-new-leadership-role-says-i-am-honored-to-lead-our-national-space-council/
1950s common sense with asian flu - https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/niall-ferguson-how-ikes-1950s-america-beat-asian-flu-science-common-sense
The Last President - https://twitter.com/Littleb29872980/status/1388820468908560384
Link to PDF Book - https://ia800806.us.archive.org/22/items/TheLastPresident-Lockwood/The%20Last%20President%20-%20Ingersoll%20Lockwood%200878892.pdf
Mess with the bull, get the horns - https://www.liveleak.com/view?t=986rL_1619940909
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1389076577560891393
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.