McCarthy’s Impeachment Inquiry A Sham: RINO Plan EXPOSED
McCarthy’s Impeachment Inquiry A Sham: RINO Plan To Pacify Conservative Base EXPOSEDStew Peters Network


McCarthy is using smoke and mirrors to hypnotize the Republican base.

Alex Newman is the CEO of Liberty Sentinel Media and he joins Stew to discuss the sham impeachment inquiry of Joe Biden.


So far, there has been a total lack of subpoenas.


That is a sign McCarthy is not serious about impeaching Joe Biden.


Kevin McCarthy is still stonewalling on his promise to release all of the J6 footage.

This is the perfect performance from a fake opposition leader.


This impeachment inquiry is a distraction while the uniparty rams through massive amounts of new spending to continue weaponizing the Department of Justice.

Kevin McCarthy was recently spotted at the Bohemian Club with his fruity friends.

Every American needs to get their Representative on the phone and demand they defund the government.


They must stop funding the stuff they constantly complain about when they hold town hall meetings.

Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!


