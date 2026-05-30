🚨🤯 Wounds on teenagers near food distribution sites indicate that the IDF treats them as target practice - Dr. Nick Maynard

🚨🤯 Wounds on teenagers near food distribution sites indicate that the IDF treats them as target practice — doctor





“They [medical staff] had noticed in the ER that there were different body parts being targeted at different days at the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation food distribution point,” Dr. Nick Maynard of Oxford Medical School said, detailing the IDF’s tactics against civilians.



🗣“The pattern of injuries that we’ve all witnessed was so striking that it was clearly beyond coincidental — it was clearly a game of target practice,” the doctor noted, highlighting the most common types of wounds seen at Nasser Hospital in Gaza.

Source @Tucker Carlson

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