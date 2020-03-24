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ITN - CDC to Remove Misinformation About Vaccines | GMO Plant-based Vaccine for Coronavirus | Cockroach Milk Good?
Objective: Health
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107 views • March 24, 2020
On this episode of Objective:Health, we bring you another 'In the News' show, scanning the latest headlines and giving you the O:H take.

In the ongoing coronavirus hoax, health experts are criticizing the NHS for recommending anti-inflammatories that the French have said may make COVID-19 infections worse. Philip Morris has said it has developed a 'plant-based vaccine against coronavirus. We also look at a recent study that analyzed how elderberries prevent and treat the flu.

Del Bigtree's organization, ICAN, has called on the CDC to remove misinformation about vaccines and autism from their website. In other words, remove the statement that 'vaccines do not cause autism' as the claim is unscientific; advertising rather than facts.

And apparently the new big 'health obsessions' is... wait for it... Cockroach milk! It seems the elites aren't satisfied with telling everyone they're going to have to eat bugs in the future. Now they're saying you also have to drink their milk. Don't hold your breath on widespread adoption of this one.

Tune in to the latest Objective:Health show for the best health take on the internet!

For other health-related news and more, you can find us on:

♥Twitter: https://twitter.com/objecthealth
♥Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/objecthealth/
♥Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/objectivehealth

And you can check out all of our previous shows (pre YouTube) here:

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/16H-nK-N0ANdsA5JFTT12_HU5nUYRVS9YcQh331dG2MI/edit?usp=sharing

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The information presented on this show is not intended to replace a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice.

The intent is to share knowledge and information we encounter during our research and encourage you to do the same!
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy