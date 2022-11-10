Guest Tony Rodrigues: A Rare Inside Look at the Galaxial Earth Secret Black Market

Jun 8, 2020

Guest Tony Rodrigues: A Rare Inside Look at the Galaxial Earth Secret Black Trading Markets BOOK SPIRITUAL EXCAVATION SESSIONS VIA: [email protected] Lauda Leon session inquiries and booking contact via website www.sovereignki.com Email: [email protected] [email protected] Tony Rodrigues is a rare beautiful being who has experienced a tremendously fascinating life of experiences within many projects in the Galaxial Secret Black Markets that network within classified government/military agencies. Please honor his testimony as he shares what are extremely complex and difficult experiences that transcend the concepts of linear 3 dimensional realities of human understanding thus breaking away and into true manipulations of time and 'space'. This reality and it's inhabitants have been purposely programmed and mind controlled to think in linear terms disconnected from the many states of consciousness that most of these projects take place within, extracting for years at a time while re-inserting at the time of extraction as though no time has gone by. The Earth Trade Market has been designed to operate in secret with the manipulation of dimensional/density removal in what would appear as time manipulation and kept from the realization of the masses to preserve the secrecy of a world wide, solar system and even galaxial secret in what is a vast black market that has Earth as PRIME real estate. What we know of 'space' is debatable and how we have been brain washed regarding our understanding, perceptions and concepts regarding 'space travel', 'inter-stellar' and or otherwise. The concept of "space" itself is one of the least understood or known in terms of black projects, trade and or travel as it is a well guarded 'secret' if you will in perception and how it relates to the mystery of this "reality". The governments that we 'know' are not working for us, rather they are under the control and authority of a higher power that they have sold this world to and the greatest Resource in the Un-iverse that being humanity/wombanity. Time to take what ALL that we ARE back! ~

