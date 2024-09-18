Pelican Delivers in Home Delivery of Medical Cannabis

When it comes to home delivery of recreational or medical cannabis, Pelican Delivers is raising the bar. Launched by industry trend setters Dave and Tina Comeau in 2018, the company now holds the first and, currently, only cannabis delivery software patent.





Pelican Delivers, Inc. (“we”, “us or “the Company”) is a mobile application that connects consumers (“Buyers”) with cannabis dispensaries (“Dispensaries”) and delivery drivers (“Drivers”) in order to effect the sale and delivery of cannabis products in the currently complex legal environment which defines the state by state cannabis marketplace. We have patented a method of cannabis delivery that streamlines the process of marijuana sales by utilizing the internet to facilitate the product marketing, sales and delivery. This unique online system ultimately provides consumers with more choices and greater logistical ease of access to cannabis products, while offering additional marketing and sales for existing Dispensaries.





Pelican Delivers, Inc.’s objective is to provide a platform that will allow Buyers to identify and order cannabis products from their choice of independent Dispensaries, and then have those products transported by a licensed Driver, or available for picked-up, without impacting the operations of the Dispensary. In doing so, we hope to build and release a stable and reliable mobile service application, create and implement a well-crafted marketing campaign designed to attract cannabis consumers and Dispensaries, and to recruit and retain quality personnel to manage our business.





For more information about Pelican Delivers contact





T 360-328-2297

E [email protected]





