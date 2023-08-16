Create New Account
X22 REPORT Ep 3140b Biden Is Bribed & Compromised, Trump To Produce Irrefutable Report On Election Fraud
X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News  Ep 3140b - Aug 15th 

Biden Is Bribed and Compromised, Trump To Produce Irrefutable Report On Election Fraud


The [DS] is going after Trump with everything they have. This will all fail, he will turn the tables on them. The people already know that Biden is compromised and he is a national security threat. AG in GA has now indicted Trump, this is his 4th indictment and Trump prediction has come true. Trump will release a report showing how the election was stolen, this will be the start of it all. The [DS] will go into overdrive after this. Trump and the patriots have countermeasures in place to stop it.


All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.

 The X22 Report is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.


Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.



donald trumpdeclaselection fraudx22 reportdsbiden regimecriminal syndicatecensorship industrial complex

