What is 3:33 a.m.?

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At the center of everything, there is consciousness.
If only we could understand it.
What began as traditional filmmaking has expanded into something else entirely. A field of tools, systems, symbols, and stories that no longer belong to a single medium.
This channel is a space for exploration through image, sound, and narrative—built across decades of working through every major shift in visual technology: from analog film production, to digital design, to AI-assisted creation.
The movie set has migrated into the swarm mind.
Here, I explore that transition. Not as theory, but as lived process.
Just and old Intro... Found it still is relevant today. Hope you like it. (The audio is crap, sorry about that...)
#Navigator #Consciousness #ExperimentalFilm #AIArt #Filmmaking #VisualStorytelling #NewMedia #DigitalArt #CreativeProcess #Cinema #MusicVideo #CyberGnosis