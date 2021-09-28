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VIRUSES AND VACCINES | True Pathfinder
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158 views • September 28, 2021
In this first part of a two-part series on chronic conditions, Covid, parasites, and viruses we explore whether viruses cause disease and are contagious, if not, what their real role is and whether vaccines work or not.
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#health #holistichealth #terraintherapy #viruses #germtheroy #vaccines #immunesystem #chronicdiseases #covid
For the personal holistic care you need and deserve contact us at:
https://christine.doctor
Get the most powerful holistic tools exclusively here:
https://vibrant-body.net/
Please support our work by becoming a Patron and gain access to exclusive content: patreon.com/truepathfinder
Keep liking, keep sharing, keep subscribing.
Stay healthy and aware!
#health #holistichealth #terraintherapy #viruses #germtheroy #vaccines #immunesystem #chronicdiseases #covid
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