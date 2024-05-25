The mother came out and asked us to save the children, she was exhausted

Pitiful Animal





May 24, 2024





A notice alerted us to a pregnant beagle that had snuck into a company's premises.

Everything shows that she was looking for a quiet place to give birth.

We went looking for her not really knowing if we would find her or not...

After searching for a few minutes in the area, we heard the cries of some babies,

and a few meters away we found her taking refuge in a barn

From there she came out as soon as she heard us.

Her protective motherly instincts kicked in and she learned that we had come to rescue her and her child.

In the end, we rescued the whole family and returned to where they were safe.

9 babies and their mother.

10 lives were safe

Come to the youtube channel: Pitiful Animal, you will see touching videos about the journey to rescue street dogs.

Like many others, I only fought for the sake of justice.

If you love our videos and sympathize with these poor animals, please click the subscribe button to the channel and share the videos so that we have the motivation to help more people in need.

Thank you very much!!!!!!!





Subscribe to Channel: / @pitifulanimal8763

If there are any copyright issues with any videos posted here i will remove them. Please contact my Email: [email protected]

Thank you for watching!









Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y5KumgUNwAk