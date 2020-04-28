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Mayday USA! W.H.O. F.E.M.A. N.W.O! Babylon Is Fallen! WHO Is Like Unto The Beast?
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36 views • April 28, 2020
FEMA was NEVER created to “help” anyone! It was created for and by the Luciferian masonic kabbalah synagogue of Satan cabal. Led by the spirit of Antichrist, spiritual wickedness in high places. The collapse of western society, especially the USA, has been the plan since day one! Since before it's “official” founding in 1776. The devil knows that without Jesus at the forefront of our individual lives, we would go astray. Especially with such “prosperity” and “liberty”. Remember, there is “legitimate” liberty, and there is “licentious” liberty. America has chosen the later and will face Gods judgement! Repent! Turn away from this evil world and call on Jesus while He is near! May His grace and peace be with you all!
Thanks to all whos content was shared, you are deeply appreciated!
Thanks to all whos content was shared, you are deeply appreciated!
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