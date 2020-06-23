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What Is Every Word From The Mouth Of God? w/ David Carrico S1:EP3
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24 views • June 23, 2020
*****LINKS AND REFERENCES IN THE DESCRIPTION BELOW*****
We find the first doctrine of Christ in Matthew 4:4. When Jesus was being tempted by the devil to turn stones into bread, he responded like this. "It is written, man shall not live by bread alone, but by every word that proceeded out of the mouth of God." What did He mean by that? What is the "Every Word of God?" And how can we live by it? I wanna know.
Welcome to “The Doctrine of Christ” teaching series. Each episode will thoroughly dissect each doctrine of Jesus Christ, one at a time. Your hosts are David Carrico of FOJC Radio and Jimmy Cooper of Jimivision Media.
What Is Every Word From The Mouth Of God? w/ David Carrico S1:EP3
#DOC #EveryWord #IWannaKnow
*****SCRIPTURES AND REFERENCES IN THIS EPISODE*****
Matthew 4 v4
John 1 v1
John 1 v18
John 6 v63
John 6 v67-68
John 6 v35
John 6 v41
John 6 v48
John 6 v58
Luke 4 v32
Isaiah 55 v11
Jeremiah 20 v9
Jeremiah 23 v29
John 14 v10
John 14 v24
1 Corinthians 1 v18
Matthew 4 v4
Exodus 24 v1-4
Jeremiah 8 v8
Hosea 8 v11-12
Psalm 12 v6-7
Psalm 68 v11
1 John 5 v11-13
1 John 2 v27
John 14 v26
*****DOC LINKS*****
DOC Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheDoctrineofChristSeries
DOC Email: [email protected]
DOC Website: http://thedoctrineofchristseries.com
*****Support This Channel*****
Paypal: https://paypal.me/jimivision?locale.x=en_US
Monthly Support on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/Jimivision
*****Links to Podcast Networks*****
Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-doctrine-of-christ/id1499184324
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/0mFiTMRND9DWJIL5Z02Yi8
Stitcher: https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/jimivision/the-doctrine-of-christ
*****Youtube Playlist Links*****
The Doctrine Of Christ Season 1 Playlist
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLWkFwuEy1YDPEmeCNKo_mz1S0Z_COcZxr
The Doctrine of Christ Season 2 Playlist:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLWkFwuEy1YDNAXhB95qlyuNRTQoamCYSf
*****Follow Jimivision*****
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClUvYf3rZHvqQloMEoEFtlw?
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JimivisionMedia
Twitter: https://twitter.com/realJimivision
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jimivision/
*****Follow FOJC Radio*****
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0RmdJ0nhShuDLp8Q41Blwg
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/overcomer
Followers of Jesus Christ Web Site:
http://www.fojcradio.com or http://www.ritualabusefree.org
To receive notices for Friday night Remnant Gathering messages or other programs we are on, send an email to [email protected] with: “Sign Up” in the Subject line.
RADIO PAGE at http://www.fojcradio.com/RADIO.htm#fojc radio
We Are *on Air LIVE *** Every Friday for Remnant Gathering
@ 6 PM Central Time
Please Join the Chat Room with other Listeners where Scriptures & Comments are posted
or, Listen to the 24/7 Auto DJ with Teachings, Music, and other Audios.
CONTACT INFORMATION:
David and Donna Carrico
Followers of Jesus Christ
P. O. BOX 4174
Evansville, IN 47724-4174
Phone -812-473-3735
Email - [email protected]
We find the first doctrine of Christ in Matthew 4:4. When Jesus was being tempted by the devil to turn stones into bread, he responded like this. "It is written, man shall not live by bread alone, but by every word that proceeded out of the mouth of God." What did He mean by that? What is the "Every Word of God?" And how can we live by it? I wanna know.
Welcome to “The Doctrine of Christ” teaching series. Each episode will thoroughly dissect each doctrine of Jesus Christ, one at a time. Your hosts are David Carrico of FOJC Radio and Jimmy Cooper of Jimivision Media.
What Is Every Word From The Mouth Of God? w/ David Carrico S1:EP3
#DOC #EveryWord #IWannaKnow
*****SCRIPTURES AND REFERENCES IN THIS EPISODE*****
Matthew 4 v4
John 1 v1
John 1 v18
John 6 v63
John 6 v67-68
John 6 v35
John 6 v41
John 6 v48
John 6 v58
Luke 4 v32
Isaiah 55 v11
Jeremiah 20 v9
Jeremiah 23 v29
John 14 v10
John 14 v24
1 Corinthians 1 v18
Matthew 4 v4
Exodus 24 v1-4
Jeremiah 8 v8
Hosea 8 v11-12
Psalm 12 v6-7
Psalm 68 v11
1 John 5 v11-13
1 John 2 v27
John 14 v26
*****DOC LINKS*****
DOC Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheDoctrineofChristSeries
DOC Email: [email protected]
DOC Website: http://thedoctrineofchristseries.com
*****Support This Channel*****
Paypal: https://paypal.me/jimivision?locale.x=en_US
Monthly Support on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/Jimivision
*****Links to Podcast Networks*****
Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-doctrine-of-christ/id1499184324
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/0mFiTMRND9DWJIL5Z02Yi8
Stitcher: https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/jimivision/the-doctrine-of-christ
*****Youtube Playlist Links*****
The Doctrine Of Christ Season 1 Playlist
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLWkFwuEy1YDPEmeCNKo_mz1S0Z_COcZxr
The Doctrine of Christ Season 2 Playlist:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLWkFwuEy1YDNAXhB95qlyuNRTQoamCYSf
*****Follow Jimivision*****
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClUvYf3rZHvqQloMEoEFtlw?
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JimivisionMedia
Twitter: https://twitter.com/realJimivision
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jimivision/
*****Follow FOJC Radio*****
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0RmdJ0nhShuDLp8Q41Blwg
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/overcomer
Followers of Jesus Christ Web Site:
http://www.fojcradio.com or http://www.ritualabusefree.org
To receive notices for Friday night Remnant Gathering messages or other programs we are on, send an email to [email protected] with: “Sign Up” in the Subject line.
RADIO PAGE at http://www.fojcradio.com/RADIO.htm#fojc radio
We Are *on Air LIVE *** Every Friday for Remnant Gathering
@ 6 PM Central Time
Please Join the Chat Room with other Listeners where Scriptures & Comments are posted
or, Listen to the 24/7 Auto DJ with Teachings, Music, and other Audios.
CONTACT INFORMATION:
David and Donna Carrico
Followers of Jesus Christ
P. O. BOX 4174
Evansville, IN 47724-4174
Phone -812-473-3735
Email - [email protected]
Keywords
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