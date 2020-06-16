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ges2018c05 bwilkin Future final salvation equals works salvation
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1 view • June 16, 2020
This is from the 2018 Grace Evangelical Society conference. In this session Bob Wilkin presents the teaching that we have salvation the moment we believe, and do not have to persevere in works in order to obtain future final salvation.
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