Stew Peters & Steve Kirsch Bioweapon Cover-up EXPOSED

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Bioweapon Cover-up EXPOSED – Israel Health Ministry LIED and Covered-Up Vax Adverse Events & Deaths. The latest Isreali vaccination studies are out….and the results may shock you. These results PROVE that the government was lying all along. However it does not stop there, it gets worse, MUCH worse.